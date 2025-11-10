BBC is ‘very dishonest’ claims Donald Trump after bosses are forced to resign
- Donald Trump has criticised "very dishonest" BBC staff and welcomed the resignations of senior executives over the editing of a documentary.
- BBC Director-General Tim Davie and BBC News chief executive Deborah Turness stepped down following accusations that a Panorama documentary misled viewers.
- A memo raised concerns that clips of Trump's 6 January 2021 speech were spliced in Trump: A Second Chance? to imply he told supporters he would walk to the US Capitol with them to "fight like hell".
- Critics argued the documentary was misleading as it omitted a section where Trump asked supporters to demonstrate peacefully.
- Trump claimed the editing was an attempt to "step on the scales of a presidential election", while BBC chairman Samir Shah is expected to apologise and provide further details to MPs.