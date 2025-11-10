Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

BBC is ‘very dishonest’ claims Donald Trump after bosses are forced to resign

Former BBC TV News head says Tim Davies role was 'too big a job for one person'
  • Donald Trump has criticised "very dishonest" BBC staff and welcomed the resignations of senior executives over the editing of a documentary.
  • BBC Director-General Tim Davie and BBC News chief executive Deborah Turness stepped down following accusations that a Panorama documentary misled viewers.
  • A memo raised concerns that clips of Trump's 6 January 2021 speech were spliced in Trump: A Second Chance? to imply he told supporters he would walk to the US Capitol with them to "fight like hell".
  • Critics argued the documentary was misleading as it omitted a section where Trump asked supporters to demonstrate peacefully.
  • Trump claimed the editing was an attempt to "step on the scales of a presidential election", while BBC chairman Samir Shah is expected to apologise and provide further details to MPs.
