Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Lifeguard on duty when British man drowned in Thailand ‘couldn’t swim’, claims his family

Jason Lambert, 37, drowned in Phuket, Thailand (stock image)
Jason Lambert, 37, drowned in Phuket, Thailand (stock image) (Getty/iStock)
  • A British man, Jason Lambert, 37, drowned after being swept out by a rip current at Freedom Beach in Phuket, Thailand, on 29 November last year.
  • His sister, Lauren Smy, alleges that inadequate emergency response and safety standards contributed to his death, claiming the Thai lifeguard on duty 'couldn't swim'.
  • Ms Smy described a chaotic rescue scene, stating she was also pulled out by a wave and nearly drowned before another beachgoer assisted her.
  • A UK coroner recently ruled Lambert's death as accidental, with drowning as the cause, following an inquest.
  • Ms Smy also criticised the handling of the aftermath at the hospital, citing delays in post-mortem examination and a lack of blood samples taken.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in