New DNA analysis uncovers Beachy Head Woman’s origins
- New DNA sequencing techniques have revealed that the Roman-era skeleton known as the "Beachy Head woman" likely originated in southern England.
- This research overturns previous theories that suggested she had recent sub-Saharan ancestry or hailed from Cyprus.
- Scientists used state-of-the-art DNA analysis to determine her genetic ancestry is most similar to other individuals from the local population of Roman-era Britain.
- Forensic analysis indicates she was around 18 to 25 years old when she died, stood just over four foot nine inches tall, and likely had light skin, blue eyes, and fair hair.
- Her bones also showed evidence of a healed leg wound and a diet rich in seafood, demonstrating the evolving nature of scientific understanding.