Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Camper took photos of black bear before fatal attack

Man survives bear attack with 41 stitches
  • Arkansas officials have shot and killed a male black bear believed to be responsible for the fatal mauling of 60-year-old Max Thomas at his campsite in the Ozark National Forest.
  • Mr Thomas, from Springfield, Missouri, was discovered deceased last Thursday, with evidence of a struggle and drag marks found at the scene.
  • He had sent his family pictures of a black bear in his camp on Tuesday morning, and a bear matching its description was later tracked and killed near the attack site.
  • DNA samples are being taken to confirm the identity of the bear, which matched the size and facial colourations of the one photographed by the victim.
  • This incident marks the second fatal bear attack in Arkansas in recent weeks, despite such occurrences being historically "exceedingly rare" in the state.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in