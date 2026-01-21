Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why bear attacks are rising in this ageing rural community

Related: Troops deployed in northern Japan to help stop bear attacks after surge in casualties
  • Bear attacks are on the rise in Nepal's Nubri region, with elderly residents experiencing multiple violent encounters.
  • This increase is largely due to the outmigration of younger people seeking education and work, which has depleted local labour forces.
  • The absence of young people means traditional methods of deterring bears, such as guarding fields, are no longer practised, leading bears to approach human settlements.
  • Demographic changes, including longer lifespans and declining fertility, further contribute to an ageing population left vulnerable to these threats.
  • Villagers face a dilemma between conservation laws that prohibit culling and the ineffectiveness of modern solutions like electric fencing.
In full

