Why bear attacks are rising in this ageing rural community
- Bear attacks are on the rise in Nepal's Nubri region, with elderly residents experiencing multiple violent encounters.
- This increase is largely due to the outmigration of younger people seeking education and work, which has depleted local labour forces.
- The absence of young people means traditional methods of deterring bears, such as guarding fields, are no longer practised, leading bears to approach human settlements.
- Demographic changes, including longer lifespans and declining fertility, further contribute to an ageing population left vulnerable to these threats.
- Villagers face a dilemma between conservation laws that prohibit culling and the ineffectiveness of modern solutions like electric fencing.