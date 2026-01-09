550lb bear made den under man’s house and lived there for over a month
- A 550-pound black bear that had been living under Ken Johnson's home in Altadena, California, for months has finally been evicted.
- The bear caused tens of thousands of pounds in damage to the property, including twisting gas pipes, leading Johnson to seek help.
- After struggling to get assistance from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Johnson contacted the BEAR League, a wildlife rescue organization.
- “Scott, one of our most experienced responders, crawled beneath the home – fully aware the bear was still there – to get behind him and encourage him to exit through the crawl space opening,” a spokesperson for the league said.
- The bear came back, but the group had placed electric “unwelcome mats” to prevent it from getting under the home again, with video showing the animal coming back and sniffing the mat that was now blocking the den.