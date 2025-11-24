Why the Beast from the East could return to the UK this winter
- The Met Office announced that "winter has arrived early across the UK," bringing cold Arctic air, ice, and snow warnings this week.
- Temperatures are expected to rise this weekend with milder, Atlantic-driven weather moving in, bringing cloud, rain, and winds.
- A Sudden Stratospheric Warming (SSW) event is anticipated in the coming week, which could lead to colder weather returning to the UK in the next two weeks.
- An SSW involves a rapid temperature increase in the stratosphere above the North Pole, increasing the likelihood of colder UK weather by approximately 70 per cent 10 to 14 days later.
- This weather phenomenon was responsible for the "Beast from the East" in 2018, which brought severe cold and heavy snowfall to Great Britain and Ireland.