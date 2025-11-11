Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Scientists discover new bee species with devil-like horns

In Kenya, bee stings are being used to treat illnesses
  • Scientists surveying an endangered wildflower in Western Australia's Goldfields discovered a new bee species, Megachile Lucifer.
  • The female bee features unique, tiny 'horns' on its face, inspiring its name 'Lucifer' as a nod to its devilish appearance and the Netflix show.
  • This discovery is the first new member of its bee group in over 20 years, highlighting the significant amount of undiscovered life.
  • The bee's limited distribution and association with a critically endangered plant in a mining region suggest it is a species of conservation concern.
  • The finding underscores the critical need to understand native bee populations before their habitats are disturbed, especially in areas threatened by mining and climate change.
