Why an EU country will shoot down balloons floating over its border
- Lithuania has announced it will begin shooting down smuggler balloons originating from Belarus, following repeated disruptions to its air traffic.
- The decision comes after Vilnius Airport was forced to close on four separate occasions last week due to incursions, which also prompted temporary closures of border crossings with Belarus.
- Lithuanian authorities accuse Belarus of deploying the balloons to smuggle contraband cigarettes into the European Union and President Alexander Lukashenko of failing to halt the activity.
- Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene labelled the incidents 'hybrid attacks' and confirmed the implementation of the strictest measures, including closing most border crossings.
- Lithuania, a NATO member, may also discuss invoking NATO Article 4 security consultations, with its Foreign Minister stating these are 'calculated provocations' designed to test NATO's resolve.