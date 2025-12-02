Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tensions between Belarus and Lithuania escalate over balloons

Balloons carrying smuggled cigarettes over Lithuania closed Vilnius Airport for hours
  • Lithuania's Vilnius Airport has experienced repeated closures, stranding thousands, due to meteorological balloons originating from Belarus.
  • Lithuanian officials view the increasing frequency and flight paths of these balloons as a deliberate “cynical hybrid attack” by Belarus, a staunch Russian ally.
  • In a recent incident, Vilnius Airport operations were suspended for 11 hours after at least 60 balloons were flown from Belarus, with 40 reaching critical aviation safety areas.
  • Tensions have escalated, with Belarus accusing Lithuania of sending a drone into its airspace for espionage, a claim Lithuania's Prime Minister denies.
  • Lithuania is seeking solutions, including offering 1 million euros for defence projects like an Intelligent Airspace Security System and high-power lasers, alongside considering new punishments and flight schedule adjustments.
