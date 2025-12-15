Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Belarusian president promises to stop the weather balloons

Vladimir Putin observes joint military exercise with Belarus
  • Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has promised to stop weather balloons flying into Lithuania after pressure from a US envoy.
  • Lithuania declared a state of national emergency following a surge in balloons, many smuggling cigarettes, originating from Belarus.
  • Around 600 smuggling balloons and 200 drones have entered Lithuanian airspace in the past year, causing significant disruption, including at Vilnius airport.
  • Experts suggest these balloon incursions are part of a deliberate ”hybrid attack” strategy by Belarus, aimed at pressuring Lithuania into negotiations and destabilising the country.
  • The Lithuanian government's emergency declaration is also seen as a move to highlight potential threats from the east to NATO allies, amid concerns about regional security.
