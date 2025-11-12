Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lukashenko threatens to take 1,000 trucks at border

Belarus's President Alexander Lukashenko
Belarus's President Alexander Lukashenko (AFP/Getty)
  • Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has threatened to confiscate over 1,000 Lithuanian lorries currently stranded within his country.
  • This warning follows Lithuania's closure of two border crossings with Belarus on 29 October, citing repeated incursions by weather balloons carrying smuggled cigarettes that disrupted air traffic.
  • Lithuanian officials interpret these disruptions as part of broader anti-Western activities orchestrated by Russia-allied Belarus to undermine regional stability.
  • Lukashenko denounced Lithuania's border closure as a 'mad scam' and a 'hybrid war', demanding the full reopening of the border to prevent the seizure of the vehicles.
  • The tensions occur amidst heightened European alert over drone intrusions into NATO airspace, with Lukashenko indicating he would discuss the border issue with Washington.

