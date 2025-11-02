Pregnant Bella Culley transferred to baby unit from Georgia jail
- British teenager Bella Culley, 19, who is 35 weeks pregnant, has been transferred to a mother and baby unit in Georgia after being held on drug smuggling charges.
- Ms Culley was arrested in May at Tbilisi International Airport, accused of smuggling 12kg of marijuana and 2kg of hashish in her luggage.
- She previously faced harsh conditions in Rustavi Prison Number Five, including poor sanitation and limited access to fresh air and showers.
- Her family paid £137,000 as part of a plea bargain with prosecutors, a sum expected to significantly reduce her eventual sentence.
- Ms Culley claims she was forced to traffic the drugs by a gang who threatened her family, and she is due to give birth before Christmas.