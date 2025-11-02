Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Pregnant Bella Culley transferred to baby unit from Georgia jail

Bella Culley was detained in May on drug trafficking offences
Bella Culley was detained in May on drug trafficking offences (East2West)
  • British teenager Bella Culley, 19, who is 35 weeks pregnant, has been transferred to a mother and baby unit in Georgia after being held on drug smuggling charges.
  • Ms Culley was arrested in May at Tbilisi International Airport, accused of smuggling 12kg of marijuana and 2kg of hashish in her luggage.
  • She previously faced harsh conditions in Rustavi Prison Number Five, including poor sanitation and limited access to fresh air and showers.
  • Her family paid £137,000 as part of a plea bargain with prosecutors, a sum expected to significantly reduce her eventual sentence.
  • Ms Culley claims she was forced to traffic the drugs by a gang who threatened her family, and she is due to give birth before Christmas.
