Bella Culley: Family pay £140k in hope of freeing teen from jail

Bella May Culley: Everything we know about the British teen who went missing in Thailand before being arrested in Georgia
  • The family of pregnant British teenager Bella Culley paid $187,000 to a Georgian court to a bid to secure her release.
  • Culley was detained in May at Tbilisi airport on drug trafficking charges, having previously been reported missing in Thailand.
  • Georgian prosecutors allege she was found with 12kg of marijuana and 2kg of hashish in her luggage, a crime carrying a potential 20-year prison sentence.
  • The 19-year-old, from Billingham, northeast England, has been held at a women's prison in Rustavi, just outside Tbilisi.
  • Culley initially pleaded not guilty in July, claiming she was tortured into transporting the illegal drugs.
