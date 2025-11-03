Bella Culley ‘happy and relieved’ after being freed from Georgia prison
- Bella Culley, a pregnant British teenager, has been freed from a Georgian prison after being held for over five months on drug smuggling charges.
- Speaking outside Tbilisi City Court on Monday, 3 November 2025, the 19-year-old expressed her happiness and relief at returning to the UK.
- Culley stated that she did not anticipate her release on that day.
- Her family secured her freedom by making a £137,000 payment as part of a plea bargain with prosecutors.
- She had initially faced a potential sentence of up to twenty years in prison.