Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Reform UK welcome another former Tory MP into party

Former Tory MP Ben Bradley asks why there is no ‘minister for men’
  • Former Conservative MP and council leader Ben Bradley has announced his defection to Reform UK.
  • Bradley has been appointed as Reform UK’s "head of local government action", with a focus on reducing council spending.
  • He stated that trust in the Conservative Party "has gone" and Reform is the only party prepared to tackle pressing issues.
  • Reform leader Nigel Farage defended welcoming former Conservatives, arguing the party needs experienced people but will not become "Conservative Party 2.0".
  • Labour criticised the defections, with Treasury minister Torsten Bell suggesting Reform is a "rebranding of the nutty fringe of the Conservative Party".
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in