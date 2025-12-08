Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Teacher banned after restraining child during a nursery rhyme

The teacher has been banned from the classroom (file image)
The teacher has been banned from the classroom (file image) (PA Archive)
  • Teacher Benjamin Guilfoyle, has been indefinitely banned from the classroom after inappropriately restraining a pupil at The Loyne Specialist School in Lancaster in July 2022.
  • The incident involved Guilfoyle holding the pupil's hands and moving their body during a nursery rhyme, which caused distress and left a red and purple mark on the child's hand.
  • A teaching misconduct panel concluded that Guilfoyle's actions went against the pupil’s positive behaviour support plan and the school’s behaviour policy.
  • The panel raised concerns about Guilfoyle's failure to follow expected safeguarding steps, such as seeking support or using calming techniques, and his alleged disregard for safeguarding materials.
  • The ban was imposed to maintain public confidence in the teaching profession, with the panel noting Guilfoyle's remorse but also his lack of insight, suggesting a risk of repeated behaviour.
