Netanyahu accused of orchestrating ‘cover up’ over October 7 investigation

  • Israel's government has agreed to launch an investigation into the failures that led to the 7 October 2023 Hamas attack.
  • Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will oversee the composition of the inquiry team, leading to accusations from critics that he is attempting to evade personal responsibility and orchestrate a "cover-up".
  • Opposition leader Yair Lapid and the Movement for Quality Government in Israel have condemned the decision, calling the proposed "government committee" an insult to victims and a self-investigation.
  • A recent poll indicates that nearly three-quarters of the Israeli public, including a significant portion of Netanyahu's base, support a fully independent commission of inquiry.
  • The investigation will examine governmental decisions and assumptions preceding the attack, with previous military inquiries highlighting misjudgements of Hamas's intentions and capabilities.
