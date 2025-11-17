Netanyahu accused of orchestrating ‘cover up’ over October 7 investigation
- Israel's government has agreed to launch an investigation into the failures that led to the 7 October 2023 Hamas attack.
- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will oversee the composition of the inquiry team, leading to accusations from critics that he is attempting to evade personal responsibility and orchestrate a "cover-up".
- Opposition leader Yair Lapid and the Movement for Quality Government in Israel have condemned the decision, calling the proposed "government committee" an insult to victims and a self-investigation.
- A recent poll indicates that nearly three-quarters of the Israeli public, including a significant portion of Netanyahu's base, support a fully independent commission of inquiry.
- The investigation will examine governmental decisions and assumptions preceding the attack, with previous military inquiries highlighting misjudgements of Hamas's intentions and capabilities.