Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Flights halted at major airport due to black ice

Flights
Flights (Getty)
  • Berlin airport will stay closed on Friday because of black ice.
  • It is unclear when take-offs and landings will resume, German news agency DPA cited an airport spokesperson as saying.
  • Airlines had to delay or cancel departing flights after snow and freezing rain hit the airport on Thursday.
  • "Due to weather conditions, no take-offs or landings are currently possible," the airport said on its website.
  • Snow and freezing rain also caused disruption on roads and for rail traffic in east Germany on Thursday.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in