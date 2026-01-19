Which? reveal best energy firms
- E (Gas and Electricity) has been named the best energy supplier in Which?'s annual ranking, achieving an overall score of 79 per cent and high marks for customer service and ease of contact.
- Scottish Power, EDF, and British Gas were among the worst-performing suppliers, all scoring less than 60 per cent in the consumer group's survey.
- Scottish Power received the lowest overall score of 56 per cent, particularly criticised for its handling of complaints, while EDF and British Gas also struggled with customer service and complaint resolution.
- Octopus Energy secured second place with 74 per cent, followed by 100Green and Sainsbury’s Energy, which also performed well in the customer satisfaction survey.
- Which? advised customers to switch providers if unhappy with poor value or shoddy service, noting that fixed tariffs are now reliably cheaper than the energy price cap.