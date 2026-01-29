Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The town named best place to live in England and Wales

  • A new ranking of the best places to live in England and Wales has awarded Marple in Greater Manchester the top spot.
  • The list, compiled by Garrington Property Services, indicates a shift from previous rankings, with five of the top ten places now located in the north of England.
  • Rawdon in West Yorkshire secured second place, followed by St Albans in Hertfordshire, Bramhall in Stockport, and Long Ashton in Somerset.
  • Locations were assessed based on five criteria: natural beauty, wellbeing, heritage, schools and jobs, and value for money.
  • While property prices in many top locations have risen, some areas offer increased affordability, with the Bank of England base rate making mortgages more accessible.
