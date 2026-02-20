Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

List of sites down after Cloudflare outage with Bet 365 among those affected

Cloudflare down: Popular sites not working amid technical problems
  • Cloudflare officially acknowledged on Friday that its services were experiencing 'issues'.
  • It comes as users of the US web infrastructure service reported widespread outages.
  • Bet365, Steam, Uber Eats, Wikipedia, Sky Bet and PlentyOfFish are among the sites reportedly affected.
  • Amazon Web Services, Minecraft, JustEat, Overwatch 2, Call of Duty are also said to be having outages.
  • Cloudflare confirmed it is actively investigating the problems and working to restore full service.

