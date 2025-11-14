High Court rules firm liable for dam disaster that killed 19
- Mining giant BHP has been found liable by a London High Court for the catastrophic 2015 collapse of the Fundao dam in southeastern Brazil.
- The dam's failure, jointly owned by BHP and Vale's Samarco joint venture, caused Brazil's worst environmental disaster, killing 19 people and leaving thousands homeless.
- Judge Finola O'Farrell ruled that continuing to raise the dam's height when unsafe was the 'direct and immediate cause' of its collapse, establishing BHP's liability under Brazilian law.
- Hundreds of thousands of Brazilians, dozens of local governments, and 2,000 businesses are suing BHP in a lawsuit previously valued at up to £36 billion.
- BHP confirmed it would appeal the decision, stating that many claimants in the London lawsuit have already received compensation in Brazil.