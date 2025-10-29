Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Three animals at Big Cat Sanctuary undergo CT scans over unexplained illness

The patients included Luca, a four-year-old Amur tiger. (Gareth Fuller/PA)
  • Three big cats at The Big Cat Sanctuary in Kent underwent specialist CT scans to investigate persistent and unexplained mobility issues.
  • The animals scanned were Luca, a four-year-old Amur tiger; Django, a ten-year-old mainland clouded leopard; and Mo, a four-year-old Southern African cheetah.
  • A specialist mobile CT scan unit was brought to the sanctuary, enabling the sedated cats to be scanned directly in their enclosures beforre moved into the mobile centre,
  • Briony Smith, curator at The Big Cat Sanctuary, highlighted the crucial partnership with specialist vets and Burgess Diagnostics in this diagnostic effort.
  • The scans will now be analysed by specialist veterinary radiographers, with findings expected to be reported in approximately two weeks.
In full

