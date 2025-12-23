Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Bill Clinton’s spokesman calls for immediate release of all Epstein files

Trump says Epstein files are distracting from his agenda and could 'ruin' reputations
  • Bill Clinton's spokesman, Angel Urena, has called for the Department of Justice to release all remaining Jeffrey Epstein files concerning Clinton.
  • Urena stated that the current selective release of documents implies wrongdoing and suggests protection for an unknown party, despite Clinton having been cleared previously.
  • President Donald Trump defended Bill Clinton regarding the recently published photos, noting that many individuals were acquainted with Epstein.
  • The Department of Justice is continuing to release Epstein-related information under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, a process anticipated to conclude by January 2026.
  • Epstein's victims and lawmakers have criticised the DOJ's handling of the files, with some politicians considering contempt of Congress charges against Attorney General Pam Bondi.
