Bill Clinton slams Republicans in fresh statement on House Epstein investigation
- Bill Clinton has criticized Republicans for pushing to keep parts of the House investigation into alleged associates of Jeffrey Epstein behind closed doors, advocating for a public hearing.
- Clinton stated he has called for the full release of Epstein files, provided a sworn statement, and agreed to appear before the committee, but argues Republicans are pursuing “pure politics” over fact-finding.
- Hillary Clinton also challenged House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer to hold a public hearing, accusing the committee of moving goalposts and using the investigation for distraction.
- A lawyer for the Clintons has accused Chairman Comer of acting in bad faith regarding the committee's efforts to secure their testimony.
- Donald Trump expressed that it “bothers” him that his own party is investigating Bill Clinton over alleged links to Jeffrey Epstein, stating he still “likes” the former president.
