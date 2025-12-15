Why the Bill of Rights was ratified on this day hundreds of years ago
- On September 25, 1789, the First Congress of the United States proposed 12 amendments to the Constitution.
- Ten of these proposed amendments were ratified by three-fourths of the state legislatures on December 15, 1791, forming the U.S. Bill of Rights (Articles 3–12).
- The amendments were intended to prevent misconstruction or abuse of the Constitution's powers and to enhance public confidence in the Government.
- Article 2, which addressed compensation for Senators and Representatives, was eventually ratified in 1992, becoming the 27th Amendment.
- Article 1, concerning the apportionment of Representatives, was never ratified.