Frenzy over rare bird sighting as people flock to US state for glimpse

This photo provided by Cornell Lab of Ornithology shows a Common Cuckoo on Oct. 24, 2025 in Woods at Cherry Creek Suffolk, N.Y.
This photo provided by Cornell Lab of Ornithology shows a Common Cuckoo on Oct. 24, 2025 in Woods at Cherry Creek Suffolk, N.Y. (Jay McGowan/Cornell Lab of Ornithology via AP)
  • A common cuckoo, typically found across Europe and Asia, has been sighted in New York for the first time ever, drawing significant attention from bird enthusiasts.
  • The rare bird was initially photographed by a golfer in Riverhead, Long Island, and its identity was subsequently confirmed by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.
  • Birders have since recorded over 200 sightings of the cuckoo on ebird.org and various social media platforms, with many travelling long distances to observe it.
  • Experts suggest the bird is a juvenile that likely became lost or was blown off course during its migration, as common cuckoos typically winter in Africa.
  • This sighting represents only the fourth confirmed instance of a common cuckoo in the eastern U.S. and Canada, making it a major event for the birding community.
