Birmingham City Council issued warning as bin strikes escalate

Man dressed as giant rat interrupts Birmingham City Council meeting to demand bin strike action
  • Birmingham's bin strikes, involving Unite union members, could extend beyond next May's local elections following an "overwhelming" vote to prolong industrial action.
  • The dispute is set to escalate further as agency staff, employed by Job & Talent, will join directly employed Birmingham City Council workers on official picket lines from 1 December.
  • Unite general secretary Sharon Graham criticised Birmingham Council for spending a fortune on a dispute that could be resolved by agreeing a fair deal for workers.
  • Hundreds of Unite members in Birmingham have been on an all-out strike since March over issues concerning pay and jobs.
  • Unite said a growing number of agency staff are reportedly refusing to cross picket lines due to "unsustainable" workloads.
