Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Agency bin staff covering for striking workers to vote for industrial action

Tory MP dubs Birmingham rats 'Squeaky Blinders' as indefinite bin strike continues
  • Agency refuse workers in Birmingham, hired to cover for an ongoing strike, are to vote on taking their own industrial action.
  • The potential strike by agency staff is due to claims of bullying, harassment, and unsustainable workloads within the council's refuse department.
  • This new threat of action further complicates a long-running dispute, with hundreds of permanent Unite members having been on strike since March over pay and jobs.
  • Unite general secretary Sharon Graham criticised Birmingham City Council's "mismanagement and vindictive behaviour" and called for a fair deal for all bin workers.
  • Birmingham City Council denied allegations of blacklisting following an investigation and stated its contingency plan is working to maintain waste collections despite the industrial action.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in