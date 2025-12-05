Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump’s bid to end birthright citizenship to be heard by top court

House Democrat rages against Trump's executive order on birthright citizenship
  • The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to review the constitutionality of President Donald Trump's order over birthright citizenship.
  • The order asserts that children born in the United States to parents who are in the country illegally or temporarily are not American citizens.
  • This policy challenges over 125 years of legal understanding that the 14th Amendment confers citizenship on nearly everyone born on American soil.
  • Lower courts have consistently struck down Trump's executive order as unconstitutional, with the American Civil Liberties Union leading the legal challenge.
  • The case is scheduled for argument in the spring, with a definitive ruling expected by early summer, and is backed by Republican-led states and lawmakers.
