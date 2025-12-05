Trump’s bid to end birthright citizenship to be heard by top court
- The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to review the constitutionality of President Donald Trump's order over birthright citizenship.
- The order asserts that children born in the United States to parents who are in the country illegally or temporarily are not American citizens.
- This policy challenges over 125 years of legal understanding that the 14th Amendment confers citizenship on nearly everyone born on American soil.
- Lower courts have consistently struck down Trump's executive order as unconstitutional, with the American Civil Liberties Union leading the legal challenge.
- The case is scheduled for argument in the spring, with a definitive ruling expected by early summer, and is backed by Republican-led states and lawmakers.