Church of England Bishop arrested in sexual assault inquiry

Lincoln Cathedral
Lincoln Cathedral (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
  • The Bishop of Lincoln, the Right Reverend Stephen Conway, has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.
  • Lincolnshire Police said a 68-year-old man was arrested as part of an investigation into an alleged sexual assault between 2018 and 2025.
  • Conway has since been released on conditional bail.
  • The Diocese of Lincoln has suspended Conway from his ministry due to a complaint made to the National Safeguarding Team.
  • The Bishop of Grantham, the Right Reverend Dr Nicholas Chamberlain, will assume diocesan duties during Conway's suspension.
