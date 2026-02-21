Church of England Bishop arrested in sexual assault inquiry
- The Bishop of Lincoln, the Right Reverend Stephen Conway, has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.
- Lincolnshire Police said a 68-year-old man was arrested as part of an investigation into an alleged sexual assault between 2018 and 2025.
- Conway has since been released on conditional bail.
- The Diocese of Lincoln has suspended Conway from his ministry due to a complaint made to the National Safeguarding Team.
- The Bishop of Grantham, the Right Reverend Dr Nicholas Chamberlain, will assume diocesan duties during Conway's suspension.
