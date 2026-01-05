Björk urges Greenland to declare independence after Trump’s renewed threat
- Icelandic singer Björk has called for Greenland to declare independence from Denmark, following renewed threats from Donald Trump to annex the island.
- Björk expressed concern that Greenland could transition from one coloniser to another and highlighted Iceland's successful independence from Denmark in 1944.
- She criticised Denmark's historical treatment of Greenlanders, referencing forced IUD campaigns on Indigenous women and biased parental competency tests that led to family separations.
- Greenland is a self-governing territory of Denmark, dependent on it for half its public budget and foreign affairs, but possesses the right to hold a national referendum for independence.
- Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has confirmed that both Denmark and Greenland have rejected Donald Trump's interest in the island.