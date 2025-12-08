First bear hunt in decades begins in American state
- Florida has reinstated legal black bear hunting for the first time in a decade, with the regulated hunt commencing despite strong opposition from conservation groups.
- The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission issued 172 permits through a lottery for the 2025 season, allowing each successful applicant to kill one bear.
- Opponents of the hunt, including the Sierra Club, strategically acquired at least 43 permits with no intention of using them, aiming to reduce the overall number of bears killed.
- State wildlife officials justify the hunt as a necessary population management tool, citing the black bear population's rebound to an estimated 4,000 and potential future habitat limitations.
- The current hunt features more stringent regulations compared to the "chaotic" 2015 event, which was prematurely halted after a higher-than-expected number of bears were killed.