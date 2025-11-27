‘Black Fraud Day’ expected to be one of the worst yet
- Online shoppers face increased risks during the Black Friday sales, from fraudulent deals, phishing attacks, and AI-generated fake websites, leading some to dub it 'Black Fraud Day'.
- Cyber security experts warn this year could be one of the worst for scams, with attacks including fake delivery texts, unsolicited emails with bogus offers, and adverts impersonating legitimate retailers.
- Artificial intelligence tools are being used by hackers to automate attacks and create highly convincing fake websites, making them difficult to distinguish from real ones.
- Data shows a significant surge in fake Amazon and eBay storefronts, alongside a more than 620 per cent rise in phishing emails targeting Black Friday shoppers.
- Consumers are advised to be vigilant by double-checking URLs, being sceptical of unsolicited communications, avoiding shopping on public Wi-Fi, and monitoring bank transactions to prevent falling victim to scams.