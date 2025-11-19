Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Martin Lewis shares wise words ahead of Black Friday mayhem

Martin Lewis has shared advice on Black Friday deals
Martin Lewis has shared advice on Black Friday deals (Getty)
  • Black Friday, which originated in 1960s Philadelphia, has evolved into a multi-week sales event in the UK.
  • Money saving expert Martin Lewis advises that a true saving occurs only if you were planning to buy the item anyway; otherwise, it is a wasted purchase.
  • Research by MoneySavingExpert.com indicates many popular items are cheaper on Black Friday than closer to Christmas.
  • While some items may be cheaper in January, waiting between Black Friday and Boxing Day for further discounts is often unproductive.
  • Lewis also encourages consumers to consider their genuine need for an item and their ability to afford it before making a purchase.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in