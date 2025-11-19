Martin Lewis shares wise words ahead of Black Friday mayhem
- Black Friday, which originated in 1960s Philadelphia, has evolved into a multi-week sales event in the UK.
- Money saving expert Martin Lewis advises that a true saving occurs only if you were planning to buy the item anyway; otherwise, it is a wasted purchase.
- Research by MoneySavingExpert.com indicates many popular items are cheaper on Black Friday than closer to Christmas.
- While some items may be cheaper in January, waiting between Black Friday and Boxing Day for further discounts is often unproductive.
- Lewis also encourages consumers to consider their genuine need for an item and their ability to afford it before making a purchase.