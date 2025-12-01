How AI helped shoppers find perfect Black Friday deals
- Online shoppers spent a record $11.8 billion on Black Friday, surpassing the previous year's figures.
- Total online spending for the Black Friday weekend reached $23.6billion, an increase of $1.9 billion compared to 2024.
- Overall online spending in November rose to $123.2 billion, marking a 7.2 percent increase from the same period in 2024.
- Retail website visits driven by artificial intelligence (AI) surged by 770 percent year-on-year in November, indicating shoppers are using AI for gift discovery.
- “Buy Now, Pay Later” (BNPL) spending reached $9 billion in November, an 8.6 percent increase, with projections for a record $20.2 billion this holiday season.