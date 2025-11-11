Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Storewide’ discounts and other marketing schemes being monitored this Black Friday

Black Friday ad in a storefront
Black Friday ad in a storefront (Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Black Friday sales, now a weeks-long global event, are under scrutiny from consumer watchdogs like the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC).
  • The ACCC is actively monitoring retailers for misleading sales conduct, which can result in significant financial penalties for offenders.
  • Common deceptive tactics include advertising "storewide" discounts that do not apply to all items, and artificially inflating prices before applying a supposed discount.
  • Such misleading practices exploit consumer emotions and undermine fair competition, as dishonest sellers gain an unfair advantage over those offering transparent pricing.
  • Consumers are advised to be vigilant by checking original prices, taking screenshots of advertised deals, and reporting any suspected misleading conduct to the ACCC.
