Blake Lively’s celebrity private messages revealed in legal dispute with Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively was reportedly called 'a terrorist' amid drama while filming 'It Ends With Us,' according to testimony that came to light during the deposition for her lawsuit against co-star Justin Baldoni
Blake Lively was reportedly called 'a terrorist' amid drama while filming 'It Ends With Us,' according to testimony that came to light during the deposition for her lawsuit against co-star Justin Baldoni (Getty)
  • Private text messages and emails belonging to actress Blake Lively, including exchanges with Taylor Swift, have been publicly disclosed as part of her legal dispute with actor-director Justin Baldoni.
  • Ms Lively initiated legal action against Mr Baldoni, alleging harassment and an attempt to damage her reputation following complaints about his conduct during the filming of 'It Ends With Us'.
  • The unsealed messages reveal Taylor Swift advising Ms Lively on leveraging Hollywood power dynamics and reacting to Mr Baldoni's public statements and professional setbacks.
  • Mr Baldoni's countersuit against Ms Lively and Ryan Reynolds for defamation and extortion was dismissed last June.
  • A federal judge in New York City is currently considering whether to conclude the year-long litigation, with the trial still scheduled for 18 May, potentially involving other prominent entertainment figures.
