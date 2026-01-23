Blake Lively’s celebrity private messages revealed in legal dispute with Justin Baldoni
- Private text messages and emails belonging to actress Blake Lively, including exchanges with Taylor Swift, have been publicly disclosed as part of her legal dispute with actor-director Justin Baldoni.
- Ms Lively initiated legal action against Mr Baldoni, alleging harassment and an attempt to damage her reputation following complaints about his conduct during the filming of 'It Ends With Us'.
- The unsealed messages reveal Taylor Swift advising Ms Lively on leveraging Hollywood power dynamics and reacting to Mr Baldoni's public statements and professional setbacks.
- Mr Baldoni's countersuit against Ms Lively and Ryan Reynolds for defamation and extortion was dismissed last June.
- A federal judge in New York City is currently considering whether to conclude the year-long litigation, with the trial still scheduled for 18 May, potentially involving other prominent entertainment figures.