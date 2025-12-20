‘Space tourist’ makes history on Blue Origin flight: ‘Coolest experience’
- Michaela Benthaus, a paraplegic engineer from Germany, made history as the first person in a wheelchair to travel to space.
- She completed a 10-minute suborbital flight from West Texas with Jeff Bezos’ company, Blue Origin, accompanied by former SpaceX executive Hans Koenigsmann.
- The autonomous New Shepard capsule required only minor adjustments, including a patient transfer board and a carpet for wheelchair access upon landing, to accommodate Benthaus.
- Benthaus, who was severely injured in a mountain bike accident seven years ago, said she laughed all the way up and tried to turn upside down once in space, adding, “It was the coolest experience.”
- Her goal is to make space more accessible for disabled individuals and to improve accessibility on Earth, hoping her flight will inspire future opportunities.