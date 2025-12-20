Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Space tourist’ makes history on Blue Origin flight: ‘Coolest experience’

Michaela Benthaus poses after the Blue Origin's capsule landed on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025 in West Texas
Michaela Benthaus poses after the Blue Origin's capsule landed on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025 in West Texas (Blue Origin via AP)
  • Michaela Benthaus, a paraplegic engineer from Germany, made history as the first person in a wheelchair to travel to space.
  • She completed a 10-minute suborbital flight from West Texas with Jeff Bezos’ company, Blue Origin, accompanied by former SpaceX executive Hans Koenigsmann.
  • The autonomous New Shepard capsule required only minor adjustments, including a patient transfer board and a carpet for wheelchair access upon landing, to accommodate Benthaus.
  • Benthaus, who was severely injured in a mountain bike accident seven years ago, said she laughed all the way up and tried to turn upside down once in space, adding, “It was the coolest experience.”
  • Her goal is to make space more accessible for disabled individuals and to improve accessibility on Earth, hoping her flight will inspire future opportunities.
