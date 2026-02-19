Trump’s first Board of Peace meeting is today. Here’s who will be there
- Donald Trump is set to chair the inaugural meeting of his "Board of Peace" initiative on Thursday, an effort he first proposed last September to address conflicts, initially focusing on Israel's war in Gaza.
- The board's official X account has listed over two dozen countries as founding members, including key US Middle Eastern allies, including Israel, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Qatar, alongside nations from other regions such as Argentina, Hungary, and Vietnam.
- Almost all founding nations are expected to attend a meeting on Thursday.
- More than 20 additional countries, including Britain, the EU, Japan, and South Korea, will participate as observers.
- Discussions at the meeting will focus on Gaza's reconstruction, humanitarian assistance efforts, and the deployment of a stabilisation force.
