Bob Vylan star attends police interview over Glastonbury controversy
- Bob Vylan, real name Pascal Robinson-Foster, voluntarily attended a police interview on Monday regarding comments made at this year's Glastonbury Festival.
- The frontman led chants of 'death, death to the IDF' during the group's performance, which was livestreamed by the BBC, sparking controversy.
- Avon and Somerset Police launched an investigation, receiving advice from the Crown Prosecution Service before arranging the interview, which is recorded as a public order incident.
- The incident led to the group being dropped from several festivals and a US tour, and British Airways paused sponsorship of a Louis Theroux podcast after Vylan expressed no regret for the chant.
- Similar comments at an Iggy Pop concert were investigated by the Metropolitan Police, and two UK gigs were postponed due to political pressure.