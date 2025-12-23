Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

No further police action over chants made during Bob Vylan’s Glastonbury set

Bob Vylan performing on the West Holts Stage, during the Glastonbury Festival
Bob Vylan performing on the West Holts Stage, during the Glastonbury Festival (Yui Mok/PA)
  • Avon and Somerset Police have concluded their investigation into chants led by Bob Vylan frontman Bobby Vylan at Glastonbury Festival, deciding to take no further action.
  • The chants, 'death, death to the IDF' (Israel Defence Forces), were made during the duo's BBC livestreamed performance on 28 June.
  • The force stated there was 'insufficient evidential' for a realistic prospect of conviction, despite acknowledging the comments caused widespread anger.
  • Bobby Vylan, whose real name is Pascal Robinson-Foster, was voluntarily interviewed in November and has publicly stated he is 'not regretful' of the chant.
  • The rap duo recently launched defamation proceedings against Irish broadcaster RTE, alleging the broadcaster falsely claimed the chants were antisemitic.
