No further police action over chants made during Bob Vylan’s Glastonbury set
- Avon and Somerset Police have concluded their investigation into chants led by Bob Vylan frontman Bobby Vylan at Glastonbury Festival, deciding to take no further action.
- The chants, 'death, death to the IDF' (Israel Defence Forces), were made during the duo's BBC livestreamed performance on 28 June.
- The force stated there was 'insufficient evidential' for a realistic prospect of conviction, despite acknowledging the comments caused widespread anger.
- Bobby Vylan, whose real name is Pascal Robinson-Foster, was voluntarily interviewed in November and has publicly stated he is 'not regretful' of the chant.
- The rap duo recently launched defamation proceedings against Irish broadcaster RTE, alleging the broadcaster falsely claimed the chants were antisemitic.