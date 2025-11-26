Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

How new AI ‘Bobbi’ will help the police

Meet revolutionary police robo-dog with weapon-detecting AI camera hitting UK streets
  • Britain's first AI police virtual assistant, named "Bobbi", has been launched as a trial by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary and Thames Valley Police.
  • Bobbi is designed to address frequently asked, non-emergency questions, providing an additional contact method for the public.
  • The virtual assistant cannot be used to report crimes or as an alternative to the 999 emergency line.
  • If Bobbi is unable to answer a question or a person is requested, the chat will be directed to a human digital desk operator.
  • Chief Superintendent Simon Dodds stated that Bobbi aims to enhance public service by providing quick responses to common queries, allowing human call handlers to focus on emergencies and complex issues.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in