Boeing 767 passengers stranded after tires burst and melt on landing
- A LATAM Airlines Boeing 767 jet experienced multiple tire blowouts upon landing at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday.
- The flight, LA2482 from Lima, Peru, reportedly blew out eight of its ten rear landing-gear tires, with some melting.
- Passengers described a hard landing that caused overhead bins to open and a bathroom door to detach, leading to a two-hour wait on the plane.
- Despite the incident, which left many passengers stranded after missing connecting flights, no injuries were reported among the 221 people on board.
- LATAM Airlines attributed the incident to an unspecified technical error, and the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the cause.