Ride-sharing firm unveils new bidding trial across nine UK cities

  • Ride-sharing firm Bolt has criticised potential government plans to introduce a 20 per cent VAT on all private hire fares, labelling it "incredibly harmful" to the industry.
  • The proposed "taxi tax" is reportedly being considered by the Chancellor to raise funds for the upcoming autumn Budget.
  • Bolt's UK senior manager, Kimberly Hurd, stated that the tax would disproportionately affect shift-based workers and vulnerable passengers, increasing costs and harming drivers' livelihoods.
  • In response to industry pressures, Bolt has launched "Bolt Flex", a new feature trialled in nine UK cities that allows drivers to set their own prices and negotiate with passengers.
  • Bolt claims that "Bolt Flex" has led to drivers earning over 25 per cent more and receiving 14 per cent more orders per hour, with minimal price increases for passengers.
