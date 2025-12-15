Father praises ‘hero’ son who confronted Bondi gunman
- An antisemitic terrorist attack at Bondi Beach, Australia, on Sunday, 14 December, resulted in at least 15 fatalities.
- The attack occurred during an event named Chanukah by the Sea.
- Ahmed al Ahmed, 43, disarmed the gunman by sneaking up behind him and wrestling away his firearm.
- New South Wales Premier Chris Minns praised Mr Ahmed, stating his actions saved countless lives at enormous personal risk.
- Mr Ahmed's father, Mohamed Fateh Al Ahmed, hailed his son as a "hero," citing his past service with the police and central security forces.