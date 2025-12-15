Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Father praises ‘hero’ son who confronted Bondi gunman

'My son is a hero'- Father praises man who stopped gunman in Bondi Beach terror attack
  • An antisemitic terrorist attack at Bondi Beach, Australia, on Sunday, 14 December, resulted in at least 15 fatalities.
  • The attack occurred during an event named Chanukah by the Sea.
  • Ahmed al Ahmed, 43, disarmed the gunman by sneaking up behind him and wrestling away his firearm.
  • New South Wales Premier Chris Minns praised Mr Ahmed, stating his actions saved countless lives at enormous personal risk.
  • Mr Ahmed's father, Mohamed Fateh Al Ahmed, hailed his son as a "hero," citing his past service with the police and central security forces.
