Alleged Bondi Beach gunman charged with 59 offences

Australia to overhaul firearms licensing and limits after Bondi mass shooting
  • A 24-year-old man, Naveed Akram, has been charged with 59 offences in connection with the Bondi Beach mass shooting in Sydney.
  • The charges include 15 counts of murder, a terrorism offence, and 40 counts relating to wound/grievous bodily harm to a person with intent to murder.
  • Akram also faces charges for allegedly firing a weapon, displaying the symbol of a banned terrorist group, and placing an explosive device in or near a building.
  • Prosecutors will argue that Akram's actions were intended to advance a religious motive, causing deaths, severe injuries, and public risk.
  • The charges coincide with Sydney beginning to hold the first funerals for the 15 victims of the attack.
