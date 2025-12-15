Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Officials in Australia to implement tougher gun laws after Bondi terror

Reuters
Australian prime minister demands tougher gun laws after Bondi Beach attack
  • Australia has vowed to implement stricter gun laws following a mass shooting at Sydney's Bondi Beach, which resulted in 15 deaths and 40 injuries.
  • A father-and-son duo, Naveed Akram (24) and Sajid Akram (50), are accused of carrying out the attack at a Jewish celebration; one gunman was killed at the scene, the other is in critical condition.
  • Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the incident as an act of “pure evil, antisemitism, and terrorism”, with reports of Islamic State flags being found in the gunmen's vehicle.
  • The government plans to strengthen gun laws, including establishing a national firearms register and reviewing licence validity, as the older suspect had held a firearms licence since 2015.
  • The attack, Australia's worst mass shooting in nearly 30 years, prompted condolences from world leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump, and highlighted a string of antisemitic incidents since October 2023.
