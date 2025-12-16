Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Police investigate Bondi gunmen’s month-long Philippines trip

Antisemitic Bondi Beach attack was 'inspired by Islamic State,' Australia's police boss says
  • Australian authorities are investigating a trip to the Philippines by Sajid Akram and Naveed Akram, the father and son accused of the Bondi Beach attack that killed 15 people.
  • The Akrams spent nearly all of November in the Philippines, with security sources suggesting they may have undergone "military-style training" there, though this is unverified by the Philippine military.
  • Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stated the attack appeared to be motivated by "Islamic State ideology," and a vehicle linked to Naveed Akram contained improvised explosive devices and "two homemade Isis flags."
  • Sajid Akram, an Indian national, was shot dead by police, while his son, Naveed Akram, an Australian national, was critically injured and has since regained consciousness.
  • Naveed Akram had been investigated by the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) in 2019, but no evidence of radicalisation was found at the time.
